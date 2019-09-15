Christine Watkins Oct. 1, 1924-Sept. 10, 2019

Christine Watkins, 94, entered her heavenly resting place on Sept. 10, 2019, at Life Care Center of Michigan City.
Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Coleman & Hicks Chapel with Pastor Charlene Arrington-Moore to officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.
Christine was born on Oct. 1, 1924, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the late Elliott Wilkins Sr., and Alma Wilkins. On Feb. 12, 1948, in Pocahontas, Arkansas, she married the love of her life, LH Watkins. LH preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 2012.
Christine attended school in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She accepted Christ at an early age. Christine was a member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church where she served as an usher until her health began to fail. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Christine worked at Eastport Laundry, Jaymar Ruby and Life Care Center.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Anita (Robert) Morgan, Fort Wayne; one sister, Marcella Wilkins of Michigan City; one sister-in-law, Mattie Wilkins, Michigan City; three grandchildren, Shalonda Morgan, Christina Morgan and Ricky Lee Morgan, all of Fort Wayne; 12 great grandchildren, Ja’Mear Cryer, En’Ocence, Amijah, Aderion, Jamiah, Ee’turnity, Jashawn, Joseph, Zarin, Kaylea, Elijah E. and Brielle Morgan; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Christine was preceded in death by four sisters, Inez Wilkins, RV Wilkins, Lottie Wilkins and Mary Kimble; and four brothers, Eli Wilkins, Nathaniel Wilkins, James Wilkins and Elliott Wilkins Jr.
