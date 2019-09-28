Christina Elizabeth Rossetti Dec. 18, 1992 - Sept. 24, 2019

Christina Elizabeth Rossetti, 26, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Christina was born Dec. 18, 1992, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to John Lemley and Constance (Wisniewski) Sheets.
Christina graduated from Westville High School in 2011. Chrissy always dreamed and desired to be a mom and homemaker. She was a great mom. Christina was a kind and loving mother and she loved and was greatly loved by her family. She was proud to be a 10 year 4-H member, with rabbits being one of her favorite projects.
Christina is survived by her husband, Joseph Rossetti; parents; Constance (Ryan) Sheets of La Porte and John (Jen) Lemley of Winamac, Indiana; a daughter, Kailey Rossetti; a son, Landen Rossetti; a sister, Casandra Lemley of Union Mills; a brother, John Russell Lemley of La Porte; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Joan Wisniewski of La Porte; paternal grandfather, John Lemley of Hobart, Indiana; maternal grandmother, Carla (Chris) Etchason of Winamac, Indiana; step siblings, Reagan and Ryan Sheets; a step grandmother, Merrily Sheets of Knox, Indiana; and many other loving aunts, uncles cousins, in-laws, friends and relatives. Christina will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Private family services will be held with burial in Pine Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
