Chrissy L. Bentley April 4, 1990 - Sept. 7, 2019

Chrissy L. Bentley, 29, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 12:05 p.m. in Fountainview Terrace Golden Living Centers, La Porte, Indiana.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City is handling arrangements.
She was born April 4, 1990, in Michigan City, Indiana, to James Bently and Sherri Yeakey.
Surviving are her mother, Sherri Yeakey; two daughters, Mariah Simpson, Kya Klettke; son, Carter Bentley; three siblings, Jessica Bentley, Misty Warren and Jacob Bentley; three nieces, Ciara Edwards, Addison Gallas, Madison Gallas; special-cousin, Judith Wilke; four sisters by heart, Alexia Patty, Stephanie Zeno, Aubree Jerome, Katrina Rogers; She was preceded in death by father, James Bentley; Cousin, Angela Granacki; five uncles, Rickey Bentley, Christopher Bentley, Brian Bentley, Paul Bentley, Chuck Bentley; Aunt, Diane Bentley; two grandmothers, Judith Yeakey, Nora Wantland.
Chrissy was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her family and children playing outdoors.
