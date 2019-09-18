Charmaine Heinke Sullivan died at the age of 78 on Tuesday, Sept 10. 2019 in the presence of her loved ones.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1941. She moved to La Porte, Indiana after raising six children and became a successful real estate broker.
She is preceded in death by her mother Edna, sister Diane, daughter Debra, son David and grandson Ryan. She is survived by husband John, daughter Linda, sons Mark, Scott, John, Sean, half sister Valerie Tincombe, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Services at McGan Svc. LLC, Inverness, Florida 34453.
