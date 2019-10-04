Charlotte V. Griner-Leshman March 15, 1927 - Sep. 28, 2019

Charlotte V. Griner-Leshman, 92, of Three Oaks, Michigan, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Stevensville, Michigan.
She was born March 15, 1927, in Three Oaks, Michigan, the daughter of William F. and Mabel Harradon.
On Nov. 9, 1952 she married Charles L. Griner in La Porte who preceded her in death in August of 1984.
On Nov. 6, 2002, in La Porte, she married Chester E. Leshman who survives.
Charlotte is also survived by her daughter, Regina (John) Adamson of Sawyer, Michigan; sister, Irma Jean of Tennessee; brother, Franklin (Ruth) Harradon of South Bend, Indiana; 15 grandchildren, and a growing number of great and great-great-grandchildren with a great-grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Griner; sons, Henry Tharp; Timothy Griner; Donald Griner; Terry Griner Sr.; daughter, Bonnie Koth; brother, Fred Harradon; and sisters, Barbara Harradon; Catherine Harradon; Leona Meyer; and Alberta Jones.
Charlotte grew up on a farm and would often talk about helping her father and her uncle tend to the animals when she was a young girl. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and sewing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Due to the close proximity of the times of their deaths, the funeral arrangements will be for both Charlotte and her son, Terry Griner Sr. The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. CST. A double celebration of life service for both Charlotte and Terry will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home Inc., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. CST with Bradford Payne and Etsie Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made in care of Autumn Tamlin for the Fully Alive Veterans Fund.
