Charles Wright Oct. 9, 1962 - Jan. 1, 2020

Charles Wright, age 57, of Michigan City, Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Jackson, Missouri. He was born Oct. 9, 1962, the son of Myrtis Wright.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Amber Wright of Michigan City, Indiana and step-son, Brandon; granddaughter, Lilian Wright; cousin, Karen Duncan of Anna; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtis Wright.
Charles proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a prison guard at the Indiana State Prison for many years. One of his favorite things to do was barbecue.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna in charge of arrangements
