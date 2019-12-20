Charles Taylor Mitchell, 96, of La Porte passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Settlers Place.
Charles was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 17, 1923, to Mark Leroy and Kathryn Blanche (Taylor) Mitchell.
Surviving are all his beloved extended family. He was preceded by his parents and two brothers.
Charles was an Eagle Scout, a La Porte High School and Purdue University graduate, and a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII in Europe. He worked as an electrical engineer.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. In the spring, a private burial will take place at Pine Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlerfuneralhome.com.
