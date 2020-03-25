Charles Smith Taylor, 77, formerly of Portage and Hobart, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Fountainview Terrace, La Porte.
Charles was born on May 16, 1942, in Greenville, Kentucky, to Herbert and Helen (Raley) Taylor.
Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 11:16 am
