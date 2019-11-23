Charles F. Byers Sept. 17, 1960 - Nov. 21, 2019

Charles F. Byers, 59, of Michigan City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at his home in Michigan City.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home. A time of remembrance will be held on Monday from noon until 2 p.m.
Charles was born Sept. 17, 1960, in Gary, Indiana, to the late Thomas and Ruby (Lineberry) Byers.
On July 30, 1988, in Michigan City, he married Susan R. (Boucher) Byers and she is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving are three children, Nicholas L. (Terri) Sigle, Halie (John) Hampton, and Miranda Sebesta; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Laura (David) Krone and Lorna (Mack) McMillan; his baby girl Mya; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by one sister, Lora Blankenship and two brothers, Jim and Paul Byers.
Charles was a retired truck driver and was an owner/operator.
He loved his wife and family very much. He was the best husband, father and grandfather. He loved to make his wife feel special by bringing her flowers.
He loved to go camping, fishing and was quite a jokester. He was very patriotic and believed in his country.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the Michiana Humane Society, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.
