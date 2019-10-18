Charles E. VanSchoyck April 10, 1945 - Oct. 9, 2019

Charles E. VanSchoyck, 74, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at in Rolling Prairie, Indiana.
He was born April 10, 1945, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Charles VanSchoyck and Gladys (Tague) VanSchoyck.
Charles retired in 2006 as a carpenter with the Carpenters Union Local 1485. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren.
On Oct. 25, 1997, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Sharon Biege VanSchoyck who survives.
He is also survived by his three sons, Bradford VanSchoyck of Saint Petersburg, Florida, Jeffery (Abbey) Vogel of Westville, Indiana, Steven (Kayla) Vogel of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; three daughters, Sarah (Randy) Heminger of Shelburn Falls, Massachusetts, Amanda (Marty) Krause of La Porte, Indiana, Angie Vogel of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; sister, Judy Williams of Tarpen Springs, Florida;13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Furloni, brother, Kenny VanSchoyck, brother, Ron VanSchoyck, sister, JoAnn Raney, sister, Sally Athenff.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana where the family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, 2-3 p.m. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Inc., Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Pastor JoEllyn Chadwick officiating. Interment will follow at the Rolling Prairie Cemetery, Rolling Prairie, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley Children's Hospital, 702 Barnhill Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.
