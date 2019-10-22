Charles E. "Chuckie" Lawson July 14, 1965 - Oct. 17, 2019

Charles E. “Chuckie” Lawson, age 54, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was born on July 14, 1965, in Chicago, Illinois, to Charles T. and Margaret (Miniet) Lawson.
Charles is survived by his mother: Margaret “Peggy” Lawson; brother: Mike (Jan) Lawson; sister: Terilynn (Tom) Smith; many nieces and one nephew; his partner in crime and special niece: Tommilyn Smith. He was preceded in death by his father: Charles T. Lawson; brother: Christopher “Topher” Lawson; and sister: Deborah Stark.
Charles was a Union Laborer for Local 81. He enjoyed riding on his Harleys and sitting by the beach. He was a jokester.
Per Chuckie’s wishes, there will be no service.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Charles may be given to Michiana Humane Society.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
