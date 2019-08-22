Charles A.Yozman, 88, of La Porte, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Miller's Health and Rehab in La Porte.
He was born July 15, 1931, in Michigan City, Indiana, the son of the late Anthony Yozman and Stella Yozman.
Charles was a member of St. John Lutheran Church,
Charles graduated from La Porte High School in 1950 and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korea War. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Charles took pride in gardening and keeping up on his yard.
On Jan. 29, 1958, in La Porte, he married Ethen Louise (Warfield) Yozman who survives.
He is also survived by his brother, James (Sharon) Yozman of La Porte along with many nieces and nephews.
Charles "Chuck" was preceded in death by his son, Tom Yozman, and his two sisters, Mary Ellen Salisbury and Gloria Maples.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte. At his request private interment was held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Lutheran School Fund, 111 Kingsbury Ave. La Porte, IN 46350.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.
