Charles "Charley" E. Culp Aug. 9, 1943 - Sept. 10, 2019

Charles "Charley" E. Culp, 76, of La Porte, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
Charley was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on Aug. 9, 1943 to Frederick Giggy and June E. (McElwee). He was later adopted by Charles Culp, who proceeded him in death.
On Nov. 18, 1972 in Salem Heights, Indiana, he married Jeanne Foster who survives. Also surviving are his children, Ned (Karen) Giggy of La Porte, Lynn Watkins of Shelbyville, Pam (John) Williams of Kingsford Heights, Carla (Steven) Williams of Union City, Michigan, Wayne (Rhonda) Giggy of La Porte, and Carl Culp of La Porte; 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; mother, June Sherland of Goshen; brother, James Culp of Goshen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and two daughters, Catherine Fort and Jeannellen Mullins.
Charley was a truck driver for many years. He retired from the state highway department after 26 years of service. Charley enjoyed fishing and bowling.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Bob Vale officiating.
A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Jeanne Culp, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
