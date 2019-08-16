Charles C. Siedlecki April 20, 1923 - Aug. 13, 2019

Charles C. Siedlecki, 96 years of Long Beach, Indiana, Retired Commander Chicago Police Department, veteran United States Navy - WWII passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Brentwood in La Porte, Indiana.
Beloved husband of more than 65 years to the late Celene McInerney Siedlecki. Devoted father of Charles Ret. C.P.D. (Maureen Ret. C.P.D) and Patrick. Loving grandfather of Dr. Charles (Christine), Thomas, and Theresa "Reese" Siedlecki, cherished son of the late Casimir (late Jadwiga) Siedlecki. Dear step-son of the late Emily Siedlecki. Dearest brother of the late John (late Cecilia) Siedlecki, late Eugene (Norma) Siedlecki. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Member Elks Lodge 432. Member Chicago Police Captains Association, Member Exchange Club of Michigan City.
Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, following his retirement from the Chicago Police Department Dad moved to Long Beach, Indiana where he enjoyed life for more than 40 years.
Dad had friends everywhere. He was a charmer. He will be sorely missed by his family, his comrades in law enforcement, his friends at the Northwest Athletic Club, Linda Cutter and the folks at Panera Bread, his pals at the Exchange Club and his many friends and neighbors in the Long Beach, Michigan City area. We wish to thank all those who have expressed their concern for him these last few months of his long, full life.
The "Commander" will be missed. Special thanks to the staff at Brentwood Assisted Living and Dunes Hospice for providing such excellent care and comfort to Dad and the family.
Visitation will be held at the Root Funeral Home, 312 E. 7th St., Michigan City, Indiana, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. A chapel prayer service will take place at 6 p.m. Following the services in Michigan City. Dad will be transported back to his roots in Chicago where a visitation will take place at McInerney-Central Funeral Home, 4635 South Wallace St., Chicago, Illinois on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon. A private burial service will follow with military honors at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery - Alsip, Illinois.
