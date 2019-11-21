Charles A. Wozniak, 67, of Pottsboro, Texas, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019 at Texoma Hospital in Denison, Texas.
There will be no services.
Root Funeral has been entrusted with providing the information.
Charles was born May 23, 1952 the son of the late Raymond and Marion Wozniak.
He married Sue Mays who is preceding him in death.
Surviving is one daughter Shannon Wozniak of Pottsboro, Texas; three sisters, Joyce Breitzka of Trail Creek, Janet (Dan) Biggerstaff of Bradenton, Florida and Linda (Michael) Buda of Pottawattomie Park; two brothers, David (Vicky) Wozniak and Donald Wozniak both of Michigan City; and two sister-in-laws, Nancy Wozniak of Bradenton, Florida and Ardell Wozniak of Michigan City; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sue, parents Raymond and Marion; and two brothers, Raymond and Richard Wozniak.
Chuck worked at the South Shore Railroad out of Michigan City. After retiring he moved to Texas and worked for Grayson County Golf Course and Stone Bridge Ranch Golf Course.
Chuck will be missed truly by all his family and nieces and nephews.
