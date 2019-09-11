Celeste L. (Holm) Powell Oct. 20, 1927 - Sept. 5, 2019

Celeste L. Powell, 91, of Michigan City passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2019 following a six month long illness at Golden LivingCenter Fountainview Terrace in La Porte.
Arrangements are being handled by Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel with the funeral at First United Methodist Church, Seventh and Pine streets, Michigan City. Visitation on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Internment will be at the Pine Lake Cemetery immediately following the service.
Celeste was born in Iron River, Michigan to the late John and Hulda (Nelson) Holm. She married Waldo E. Powell on June 28, 1947, in Iron River, and lived in Centralia, Illinois until 1965 at which time the family moved to Michigan City.
Celeste was preceded in death by her loving husband Waldo E. Powell. Their surviving children are: Gerald D. (Nancy) Powell of Silver Springs, Maryland, John E. (Anne) Powell of Hockessin, Delaware, Janice Powell (Rex) Keller of La Porte, Indiana and Joanne Powell McVeigh of Newark, Delaware. Celeste was the loving grandmother to eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She has one surviving brother, Ellsworth Holm of Alexandra, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her three sisters; Mildred Holm Bedard, Doris Holm Bach and Carol Holm Jewell and three of her brothers; Robert Holm, Clifford Holm and George Holm.
Celeste was a homemaker and dedicated wife to Waldo. She helped him with his home construction business and then moved from southern Illinois to Michigan City as he started a new career at Bethlehem Steel. She raised four children and babysat for many other children.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. For many decades she volunteered in the church’s nursery for the second service. She is most known for her famous pies at family and church functions.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.