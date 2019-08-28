Catherine D. White July 13, 1937 - Aug. 24, 2019

Catherine D. White, 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Southfield Village surrounded by her family.
Catherine was born July 13, 1937, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Frank and Anna (Satoski) Napierala.
On May 12, 1962, Catherine married her loving husband, Paul White. He survives, along with their children, Marie (Michael) Gosmeyer, Carolyn White, Barbara (Steve) Klump, Joseph (Karen) White, and Patricia White-Martinez; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Moryl, Rose Napierala, Joan Hahn and Patricia Boyette; and brother, Ted (Juanita) Napierala.
She was preceded in death by her brother, David Napierala. Catherine retired as a Registered Nurse from the St. Joseph County Health Dept. & Holy Cross House at Notre Dame.
Catherine learned and taught sign language to children in Religion Class. In addition, she signed Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral for many years when she was a parishioner there. Catherine was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was an active member of the Rosary Sodality. She enjoyed crocheting and was known to donate hundreds of doilies and tea towels to the church and friends. Catherine touched the lives of many and was known to always put others before herself.
Funeral services took place on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Catherine's family would like to extend a "Thank You" to the staff at Center for Hospice and Southfield Village.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care or Camp Milhouse. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
