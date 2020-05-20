Carrie A. Stec was born on April 14, 1971, in La Porte, Indiana, to parents Robert Stec and Rita Bailey Stec.
Carrie moved to Florida from Chicago, Illinois with her husband Craig Eihl and two young boys in 2009. She was a business and franchise owner of Beef Jerky Outlet located in Johns Pass, Madeira Beach, Florida. Carrie enjoyed her boys, family, friends and taking on leadership roles at St. Paul’s School in Clearwater. A beautiful person inside and out, her smile could light up a room and her laugh was contagious. She loved the beach, boating and playing a game of euchre with friends.
