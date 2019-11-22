Caroline Theresa Trock, 85, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away on Weds., Nov. 20, 2019 in Michigan City, Indiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel – 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Michigan.
Caroline was born on June 22, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late John and Elizabeth (Teubel) Steiner. On June 25, 1955, in Chicago, she married Calvin Edward Trock; he preceded her in death on June 2, 2011.
Caroline is survived by her four children – Calvin (Jackie) Trock of Homer Glen, Illinois, Dan (Debbie) Trock of Frankfort, Illinois, Bobby Trock of New Buffalo, Michigan, and Laura (Bob) Serksnas of Lockport, Illinios; and grandchildren – Patti, Corina, Mike and Bryan. She is also preceded in death by a brother-John Steiner and sisters-Elsie Murphy and Dorothy Steiner.
A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Sommerfeld Chapel in New Buffalo with Father John P. Ambrose officiating. Visitation precedes the service from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Heart Association. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.