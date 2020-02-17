Carole A. Dusza, 81, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020. She was born to the late William McKinley Reppert Jr. and Mary Zellers Ringis in 1938.
Carole enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows Molly B’s Polka Time, anything on the Hallmark Channel and Notre Dame football. Mrs. Carole was also Past President of the D.A.V. #23 Woman Auxiliary in Indiana, If Mrs. Carole wasn’t spending time at the American Legion Post #37 or the Disabled American Veterans #23, where she was a lifelong member, she was enjoying her time with her grandchildren. She adored her family, friends, cats and loved spending time with them.
