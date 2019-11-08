Carol Mae Haas Nov. 19, 1929 - Nov. 6, 2019

Carol Mae Haas, 89, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 3:50 p.m. in Trail Creek Place, Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th streets, Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
She was born Nov. 19, 1929, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Ambrose and Florence (Levendoski) Schultz. On July 3, 1952, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Patrick Haas, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are five daughters, Karen Haas, Mary (Gary) Loyd, Chris (Tom) Osborn, Maureen (Darin) Salyer and Eileen Haas; three sons, Mike (JoEllen) Haas, Tim (Andi) Haas and Bill (Kristi) Haas; 21 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Carol was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Michigan City. She was a loving wife and mother. Carol had a love for nature, and had a great sense of humor. She was a woman of great faith and had a big heart. One of Carols greatest joys was hosting family gatherings and being with her family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, Share Foundation for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400 Rolling Prairie, Indiana 46371.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.