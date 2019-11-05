Carol L. Root Aug. 24, 1966 - Nov. 1, 2019

Carol L. Root, 53, of Michigan City, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. C.S.T. at Queen of All Saints Church with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Entombment will follow in Saint Stanislaus Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. C.S.T. and on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Church. A Rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Root Funeral Home and Frazier Funeral Home – Jason Frazier Director of DeMotte.
Carol was born Aug. 24, 1966, in South Bend, Indiana, to Lawrence and Theresa (Novak) Witek who are surviving in South Bend.
On Sept. 9, 1989, in South Bend, Indiana, she married Thomas W. Root who is surviving in Michigan City.
Surviving are Carol’s in-laws William and Carol A. Root. Also surviving are her loving brothers and sisters, Paul (Ann Marie) Witek, Linda (Mark) Zeese, Brian (Dana) Root and Kristy (Chris) Bardol; 11 nieces and nephews, Krystin (Earl) Martin, Michael Witek, Kelli, Aaron, and Kerry Zeese, Madison and Connor Root, and Mackenzie, Cormack, Sean and Riggs Bardol. Carol also leaves behind six great-nieces and nephews, her “girls”, Mitsy and Maggie, and many loving friends.
Carol formerly worked as a Registered Nurse for many years in the offices of Dr. Rosenblum. She also worked for La Porte County Library and Talbots at Lighthouse Place.
She was a member of Queen of All Saints Church, Women of the Moose Chapter #935, Past Senior Regent of the Women of the Moose and a member of the Academy of Friendship. She was also a member of the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department Fireflies.
She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Memorials may be made to Queen of All Saints Church or Michiana Humane Society.
