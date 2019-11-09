Carmen Marie Gondek May 31, 1931 - Nov. 3, 2019

Carmen Marie Gondek, 88, of Michigan City, passed away unexpectedly at 8:37 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City.
She was born May 31, 1931, in Chesterton, Indiana, to Harold and Alma (Michael) Conru.
Carmen was a service representative for Indiana Bell, retiring in 1981 after 31 years of service. She was also a kitchen helper at the MCHS cafeteria for 23 years. Carmen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, the Joy Circle, Exchange Club, Telephone Pioneers of America, Monday Musical, M.C. Senior Center and Presbyterian Prime Timers. Carmen enjoyed music, theater and gave her support to these groups. She liked to bake and cook. She was involved in 4-H and won numerous awards at the Pine Township and the Indiana State Fair.
On Aug. 30, 1963, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married A. George Gondek, who preceded her in death July 28, 1993.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Harold Ward Conru.
Surviving are her son, Michael (Carmen Sue Kelley) Gondek; grandson, Garrett (Allison Van Etten) Gondek; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Gondek; stepson, David (Debbie) Kulchar; two sisters, Constance Ruhe and Donna Penfold; one brother, Worth (Reva) Conru; sister-in-law, Marlene Conru; and numerous very special and close nieces and nephews.
A funeral celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 818 Franklin St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360, with Pastor Mark Reshan officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 818 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN 46360 in memory of Carmen Gondek.
