Carl Zurcher Aug. 18, 1936 - Dec. 16, 2019

Carl Zurcher, 83, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Miller Health and Rehab.
Carl was born on Aug. 18, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Carl and Emily (Heer) Zurcher.
On June 6, 1964, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Carl married Jean (Vosmeier) Zurcher, who survives. Also surviving are his sons, Mark Zurcher of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Michael Zurcher of La Porte, Indiana.
Carl was a graduate of the Indiana University School of Business in Bloomington, Indiana. For many years, Carl was in the banking industry throughout Indiana, including Fort Wayne, Seymour, and La Porte. He was involved in many civic organizations and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Carl also proudly served in the United States Air National Guard and was activated during the Berlin Wall crisis.
Carl was an avid Bridge player and golfer. He especially enjoyed time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte, Indiana. A private family service has been held.
Condolences may be directed to the family c/o Jean Zurcher, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com.
