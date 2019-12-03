Carl Lynn Hubner, 86, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Miller Health and Rehab.
Carl was born on Jan. 16, 1933, in La Porte, Indiana, to Carl William and Catherine (Thompson) Hubner.
On April 3, 1976, in La Porte, he married Lois Norris who preceded him in death on May 3, 2016. Surviving are his children, William R. Hubner, Pamela (Henry) Meyers, and Lawrence (Donna) Norris; eight grandchildren, Michael Hubner, Michelle Hubner, Kate Meyers, Wes (Paige) Norris, Christopher (Emmaline) Norris, Tiffany (Marco) Loza, Lindsey Hawk and Megan (Tyler) Millington; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eddie Hawk; and grandson, Andrew Meyers.
Carl proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a parts picker for many years at Whirlpool. Carl loved to travel, especially spending time in Florida.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A family graveside service with full military honors will take place at 11 a.m. CST (noon EST), Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at New Carlisle Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.