Carl Alan Coan, 58, of Michigan City, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 of natural causes. He was the beloved son of Alan and the late Brigitte Coan of Michigan City. He is dearly missed by his siblings: Heidi (Randy) Carter of Sandy, Utah; John (Cynthia) Coan of Michigan City; Ralph (Jenny) Coan of Redondo Beach, California; Susan (Jason) Geddes of W. Lafayette, Indiana; and Mark (Roxanne) Coan of Orlando, Florida. He was a loving uncle of Brandon (Kayla), Lauren, Austin, X Jake, Joshua, Joseph, Emily, Mallorie, Sophia, Natalie, Sonja, Ethan and Lucas.
Carl was born Aug. 5, 1961 and was a 1979 graduate of Elston High School. He attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, and received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in music performance from IUSB. He wrote solo transcription books for the Hal Leonard Publishing Company for jazz saxophonists Michael Brecker and John Coltrane. Carl was a well-known and highly respected jazz musician (saxophone and EWI), educator, and composer, and played for over 40 years in the Chicagoland area and throughout the world with many renowned musicians.
