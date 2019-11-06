Cam P. Pender Jr. June 1, 1954 - Oct. 26, 2019

Cam P. Pender Jr. departed this life on Oct. 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be at noon Nov. 9, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor John McGee to officiate. Viewing will be 11 a.m. Nov. 9, 2019 at the church.