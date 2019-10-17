Calvin Jack Trickler Oct. 6, 1926 - Oct. 3, 2019

Calvin Jack Trickler, 92, of La Porte, Indiana, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at his home at Brentwood.
Jack or CJ as he was known was born in Indianapolis, on Oct. 6, 1926, to Earl and Esmerelda (Trost) Trickler. As a child in Chicago, he sharpened his financial acumen by riding his bicycle to a place where farm goods were delivered, purchasing some vegetables, and reselling them at a profit to neighborhood women. He enlisted in the Army during WWII before graduating from high school in 1944 and served stateside. After discharge in 1946, he enrolled in the Illinois Institute of Technology and earned a mechanical engineering degree in 1949.
He married his high-school sweetheart, Faith Pearson in 1948. Jack was hired by The New York Blower Company, where he rose from engineer to Vice President of Corporate Development. He retired from the company in 1988.
Jack was an active member of the La Porte community. He served on the La Porte Hospital Board, President of the La Porte Manufacturer’s Association and Samaritan Counseling Centers Board of Directors, and was active in the Chamber of Commerce.
Jack had been a member of the La Porte United Methodist Church since 1952. He served on the Board and was on the committee that remodeled the church between 1988 and 1994. He led adult Sunday Bible study classes and wrote two books: A Layman’s Guide to Who Wrote the Books of the Bible? When? Why? and A Layman’s Guide to Why Are There So Many Christian Denominations? Who Started Them? When? Why?
Jack was an avid photographer, historian, gardener and woodworker. He made beautiful furniture and planted over 100 different varieties of hostas. After Faith’s death, Jack married Betty Rathbun. Betty and Jack traveled extensively throughout the world, attended Elder Hostels and visited family members from California to Florida.
Jack is survived by three children, Alice (Wilson) Palmer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ann (Jock) McNulty of Lynnwood, Washington, and John (Vicki) Trickler of La Porte; and four stepchildren, Jeffory Rathbun, Ronald Rathbun, Kathie Hiatte and Richard Rathbun. Jack and Betty counted nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren between them. Jack is also survived by his sister, Gloria Hartley of Oak Harbor, Washington; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the La Porte First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the La Porte First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
