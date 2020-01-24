Bruce W. Tanber, 70, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Raphael Hieromonk officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with full military services conducted by the V.F.W. Post 2536 and the American Legion Skwiat Post 451. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time service in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. A Trisagion service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday evening in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
