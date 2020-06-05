Brian J. Meyer, 62, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 7:20 p.m. in his home.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Ronald Brauer officiating. Private burial will take place in Lambs Chapel Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m., Wednesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
