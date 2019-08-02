Boyd E. Griffith Nov. 5, 1938-July 30, 2019

Boyd E. Griffith, 80, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Golden Living Center - Fountainview Terrace in La Porte, Indiana.
He was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Fort Mountain, Tennessee, the son of Earl Griffith and Louvetta M.(Nichols) Griffith.
Boyd served in the United States Army from 1956-1957 and was a member of the FOE, American Legion post 83, and PRCU. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, playing baseball and watching old western and war movies. Boyd was born and raised in Tennessee and always enjoyed going back home to visit.
On July 26, 1986, in Merrillville, Indiana, he married Renda L. (Rister) Griffith who survives in La Porte, Indiana.
He is also survived by his son, Michael Griffith of Tennessee; stepson, Michael Steinhubel of Chesterton, Indiana; stepdaughter, Lisa Hunsley of La Porte, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Michael, Cody, Angela, James, Anna, Joshua, Susan; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Boyd was preceded in death by both his parents; son, Steve Griffith; five brothers, Ralph, George, Charles, Floyd and Robert Griffith; and three sisters, Louise Morgan, Alma Ruth Langley, and Earlene Justice.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Inc., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Bill Barnes officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 83 of La Porte.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association-Northwest Indiana Office, 15 North Franklin St. Suite 290, Valparaiso, IN, 46383.
