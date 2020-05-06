Bonnie Dalton, age 76, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at La Porte Hospital. She was born July 6, 1943, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Roy and Clara (Burns) Kalk who preceded her in death. Bonnie was married on Jan. 12, 1999, in La Porte, Indiana, to Henry Dalton who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children: Michael Peck (Lisa Schoch) and Kyle Peck; grandchildren: Michael (Keziah) and Jordan (Bailey) Peck. Bonnie was also preceded by her brother: Gene Voss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.