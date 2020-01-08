Bonita "Bonnie" Kay Cummins Nov. 3, 1945 - Dec. 15, 2019

Bonita “Bonnie” Kay Cummins, 74, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2019, at Symphony Medical Resort in Chesterton, Indiana.
She was born in La Porte, Indiana, on Nov. 3, 1945, to Cloyd and Alberta Gifford, and was the youngest of five children. Preceding her in death are both of her parents and a son, Christopher Michael Daley. Bonnie was survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Cummins, of Michigan City until his passing on Dec. 24, 2019. Bonnie is survived by son, Michael Daley; daughter, Tammara Kay; stepdaughters, Sarah Bell, Meri Carnahan and Becky Cook; and stepson, Andrew Cummins. Bonnie is also survived by her siblings: sister, Donna Albertson; brother, Darrell Gifford; sister, Maxine McSpadden; and brother, Wayne Gifford. In addition, Bonnie is survived by four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, sweet Ms. Emery Kay, who she absolutely adored. Bonnie is also survived by several nieces and nephews and 10 step-grandchildren.
Bonnie graduated La Porte High School in 1964 and immediately entered the work force as an administrative coordinator. Throughout the years, Bonnie continued her career path in administrative leadership in real estate, hospital maintenance and then finally higher education as Assistant to the Dean at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City, Indiana, until her retirement in 2013.
Bonnie enjoyed family, friends, movies, reading, music and had a huge passion for animals. One of her all time favorites and talents was sewing, which brought great joy to her as she made clothes and blankets for her grandchildren.
Bonnie generously donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana. Those, like Bonnie, who decide to bequeath their bodies to the health sciences have made a significant contribution that benefits the quality of life and care for the living.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie's memory can be made to Anatomical Education Program, 635 Barnhill Drive, Room MS 5035, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202 or to the Michiana Humane Society and SPCA of Michigan City, Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.