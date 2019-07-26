Billy Joe Wright Feb. 28, 1955 - July 19, 2019

Billy Joe Wright, 64, of Michigan City passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Franciscan Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Cremation services have been selected by the family. It was Bill's wishes to have no viewing or services.
Bill was born Feb. 28, 1955, in Michigan City to the late Amos and Erma (Tilden) Wright.
On July 19, 1991, in Michigan City he married Geraldine "Geri" Williams Wright, who is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving are six children, Renay Lampher and Brandi Farris, both of Tennessee; Billy (Allie) Wright of Porter, Indiana; John (Sherry) Sheets, Angie Buren and Jim Sheets, all of Michigan City; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Don (Cathy) Wright, Linda (Chuck) Roland, Debbie (Glen) Baima, Mary (Russell) Tucker, Bernie Wright, Richard (Esther) Wright and Dwayne (Joyce) Wright; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He was a retired maintenance man for Blank Management.
He was a member of the Michigan City Fish and Game Club and was an avid fisherman. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the Michigan City Exchange Club.
