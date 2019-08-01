Billy Jay Finney Sept. 14, 1972 - July 29, 2019

Billy Jay Finney, 46, of Bridgman, Michigan, passed away from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident on 1000 North in La Porte, Indiana on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Cremation services have been selected. There will be no viewing or services. A private celebration of his life will be at a later date.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Billy was born Sept. 14, 1972, in Michigan City, to James "Jay" Finney of Winamac, Indiana and Delores "Dee" (Gerald) (Kepp) Schneider of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Surviving are three children, William Troy Finney, Amber Renee' Finney Henney and Sarah Beth Mielke; three grandchildren, Mia Rose Henney, Jayden Matthew Henney and Arabella Grace Henney; one sister, Crystal (Kenneth) Troyer of Winamac, Indiana; his fiance' Kimberly Krueger of Bridgman, Michigan and many loving other family members and friends.
Billy loved playing his guitar, riding his Harley, shooting pool and living life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him
