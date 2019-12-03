Beverly Joan Crownover, 66, of La Porte, formerly of Westville, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
She was born July 27, 1953, in Winchester, Tennessee, to Albert and Patsy (Ellis) Crownover.
Beverly is survived by her sons James (Candace) Hisick and John (Genevieve) Hisick of La Porte; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, her mother Patsy and sister Judy Hockstedler both of Estill Springs, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her father and two sons Kevin and Michael Hisick and grandson Christian. Beverly worked as an investigative secretary at the Indiana State Prison and later for the Westville Correctional Center.
Private family services are being held. Newhard Funeral Home in Westville is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Westville Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.