Beverly Jane Burnett, 85, of New Carlisle passed away peacefully at 6:48 a.m. EST, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor, New Carlisle.
She was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Knox, Indiana, to Ralph and Iola (Cornwell) Hall.
Beverly was a housewife who lovingly cared for her home and family. She enjoyed canning and cooking for those she loved. Beverly was also a member of First Baptist Church, Michigan City, where she volunteered her time.
On July 8, 1950, in Michigan City, she married Robert Efmore Burnett, who preceded her in death on July 19, 2017.
Also preceding in death were her parents.
Surviving are her children, Kirk (Annette) Burnett of La Porte, Christine (Tom) Fredenburg of La Porte, Bruce (Susan) Burnett of South Bend and Greg (Lisa) Burnett of Michigan City; one sister, Carol (Donald) Simms of Michigan City; two brothers, Richard (Zella) Hall of Texas and John (Judy) Hall of Oklahoma; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several extended family members.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
