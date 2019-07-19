Betty Schimmel, 77, of New Carlisle, Indiana, passed away on July 15, 2019.
Betty was born at home to the late Willis and Margert (Zellers) Elkins on Dec. 27, 1941, in La Porte County.
After graduating from high school she studied Human Services, earning her Associate's Degree in Applied Sciences. She then worked for many years as a corrections officer in Kentucky. Betty enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, working in her yard, and watching the birds and wildlife. She was also a very frequent attendee of her grandchildren's school events and sporting events.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Betty is survived by her children, Robin of Hudson Lake, Indiana, James (Linda) Schimmel, Jr. of South Bend, Indiana, John Schimmel of Hudson Lake, and Peter (Gina) Schimmel of Niles, Michigan; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Yvonne (Stan) Dopieralski of Hudson Lake, Jeff (Bobbette) Elkins of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, Ferris (Kay) Elkins of Walkerton, Indiana, and Tina (Bob) Paul of Hudson Lake; and several extended family members and close friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. EST at Hudson Lake Mennonite Church. Pastor Ester Lanting will be officiating.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.