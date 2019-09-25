Betty Louise McIntyre Nov. 30, 1927 - Sept. 23, 2019

Betty Louise McIntyre, 91, of Door Village, passed away peacefully at 4:28 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 in her home.
She was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, to Frank F. and Eva (Collyer) Bush.
Betty was a former member of the Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church. She was very family oriented and enjoyed meeting with her close circle of friends on a monthly basis. Betty also enjoyed her pets, going to auctions and antiquing. She will be remembered as a strong-willed, feisty, fun and independent woman who loved her family dearly.
On Nov. 6, 1949, in La Porte, Indiana, she married Richard McIntyre, who preceded her in death April 11, 2016.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; seven siblings, Cyril Bush, Meredith Bush, Eva Williamson, Sam Bush, Frank Bush, Jeannie Newland and Lou Ann Rogers; and one infant brother, Lester Bush.
Surviving are two children, Susan (Craig) Anderson and Michael (Pam) McIntyre both of La Porte; two sisters, Barbara Hall and Bonnie Brainerd both of La Porte; one brother, Barry Bush of La Porte; sister-in-law, Virginia Klein of La Porte; four grandchildren, Amy (John) Boyd, Abbie (Adam) Kramer, Andrew (Samantha) McIntyre and Adam (Kellie) McIntyre; five great-grandchildren, Megan and Nicholas Boyd, Crew and Kellan Kramer and Harrison McIntyre; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church, 3444 E. U.S. 20, Rolling Prairie, Indiana 46371 and/or La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. Ind. 2, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
