Betty L. Bechinski, 82 of LaCrosse, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born Oct. 5, 1937, in LaCrosse, to Walter and Margaret (Newland) Younggreen. Betty graduated from LaCrosse High School and was a member of the LaCrosse United Methodist Church. Many in the LaCrosse Community will remember her as not only a friend, but as a second mother or grandmother.
On Oct. 1, 1960, in LaCrosse, Betty married Larry Bechinski who survives along with their children, Rich Bechinski, Becky (Reggie) Lockett, Brenda (Wayne) Timm, Lori (Paul) Sikora, Lisa (Daron) Bruder, and Jackie (Joe) Passauer; grandchildren, Lauren, Wittlee, Ashley, Zack, Haley, Jessica, McKenzie, Caleb, Cade, and Grant; great-grandchildren, Deklin, Kyleigh, Wyatt, Liam, Aylah, Hayden, Kamryn, and Ava; siblings, Jim (Carol) Younggreen, Pat (Fay) Younggreen and Esther (Steve) Rans; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Gavin; and brothers, Jack and Shorty.
