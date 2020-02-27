Betty Jean (Smith) Tiebert passed away on Feb. 25, 2020 at the age of 89 at American Village Senior Care in Indianapolis. She was born Feb. 15, 1931 in Michigan City, Indiana to Lester W. and A. Luerene Smith. A dedicated musician her entire life, Betty played violin with the Indianapolis Philharmonic for over 50 years. She continued on with the orchestra as their historian.
Betty was an active church member her entire life, most recently at Bethany Lutheran Church. She also dedicated over 10 years to teaching many children how to swim at the Central YMCA. Being a role of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend was most important to her.
Commented