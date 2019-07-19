Betty Jean Duggan Dec. 30, 1925 - July 8, 2019

Betty Duggan, longtime resident of Duneland Beach, passed away July 8, 2019 surrounded by loving family.
The love of her life, Bob Duggan, preceded her in 2006. Betty and Bob met in 1945 at the University of Louisville, where Betty earned her B.S. in Chemistry. She was proud of her “crew” — her five children and their spouses, Rob and Peg, Lee and Denise, Lynn and Fred, Scott and Val, Tim and Amy, as well as her 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her genuine warmth and kindness extended to all with whom she shared her life. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial Mass will be held at Notre Dame Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
