Betty J. Pradziad Jan. 15, 1927 - Dec. 7, 2019

Betty J. Pradziad, 92, of Michigan City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Trail Creek Place.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Ericka Parkinson Kilbourne officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Betty was born Jan. 15, 1927, in Michigan City, to the late Erwin and Edith (Covert) Jones.
On Aug. 1, 1945 she married Frank J. Pradziad, who preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2003.
She is survived by her daughter, Alice (Jerry) Yacullo; two grandsons, Anthony Yacullo of Michigan City and Michael Yacullo of New Carlisle; and her great-granddaughter Natalie Yacullo of New Carlisle; and she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Homer Jones; and four sisters, Edna Lansing, Evelyn Uebler, Virgie Schultz and June Jones.
Betty married her husband, Frank at the end of World War II where he served honorably in the U.S. Army. Betty was a devoted homemaker, while raising her daughter and working diligently on their farm for over 20 years. Betty's hobbies were weaving rugs, sewing and embroidery. She loved the farm life of gardening and raising chickens, ducks and geese.
After moving into the city, she and Frank started a new joint hobby of rockhounding and making jewelry, which they sold at county fairs. Often, this hobby took them to many of the 47 states they visited while they searched for semi-precious stones.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Dunes Hospice or the Soup Kitchen or Men's Shelter Funds at First Presbyterian Church of Michigan City.
