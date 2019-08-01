Betty J. Lower July 26, 1925 - July 29, 2019

Betty J. Lower, 94, of Kingsford Heights, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso.
Betty was born on July 26, 1925, in Robinson, Illinois, to Ferris and Irma (Paskins) Mowell. In 1949, she moved to Kingsford Heights, where she lived for the next 70 years.
Betty married Rex M. Lower on July 28, 1945 and they had three children together.
On Nov. 15, 1975, in Kingsford Heights, she married Clarence E. "Bud" Lower, who preceded her in death, Oct. 7, 2000. Surviving are her children, Becky (Ted) Cholewa of La Porte, Roger (Pat) Lower of La Porte, Patty (Tom) Cota of La Porte and Jim (Pat) Lower of Wheatfield; 14 grandchildren, Jill (Ralph), Tricia (Kevin), Aimee (Joe), Krista (Joe), Steve (Sabrina), Mindy (Jeremy), Jeff, Jason, Scott, Sara (Ryan), Teddy (Andrea), Jimmy, Melody (Todd), and Kyle (Joe); 24 great-grandchildren, Arian (Zack), Amethyst, Zoe, Zayden, Hunter, River, Bella, Kennedy, Kylee, Rylynn, London, Emma, Jordan, Ella, Tati, Jeff, Patrick, Aaron, Rachel, Nicole, Owen, Alex, Ian and Emma; four great-great-grandchildren, Bentley, Serenity, Lexi and Jeffrey; sister-in-law, Geraldine; uncle, Bobby as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are long time friends, Lois, Doris, and Elsie, all of Kingsford Heights.
She was preceded by her parents; first husband, Rex; second husband, Clarence; three brothers, Neil, Harold, and Gary; grandson, Scott; stepmother, Methel; special aunt, Ruth; several other aunts and uncles; and long time friend, Dottie.
Betty was a secretary at Harrison Engine Service. She retired in 1993. Her favorite past times included roller skating, dancing, cake decorating, crocheting, playing piano, cooking, sewing, completing crossword puzzles, playing UNO and bingo and ordering from QVC and HSN. Most of all, Betty loved to attend the activities of her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Kingsbury Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, with an American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary Memorial Service at 7 p.m., at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
