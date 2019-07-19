Betty J. Cook Sept. 9, 1924 - July 17, 2019

Betty J. Cook, 94, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Betty was born Sept. 9, 1924, in La Porte, Indiana to the late Charles and Mattie (Krueger) Smith.
On Nov. 23, 1946, in La Porte, Betty married Richard D. Cook who preceded her in death Dec. 24, 1997.
Betty retired after 24 years of service from La Porte Hospital where she worked as a maintenance secretary. She graduated from La Porte High School in 1944, was a member of the First United Methodist Church of La Porte, and a member of Hubner-Swanson VFW Auxiliary Post #1130.
Betty leaves behind two daughters, Julie Ann Jongkind of La Porte, Indiana and Judith Lynn Pahs of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Madeline Willoughby; and brothers, Charles R. Smith and Eugene L. Smith.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 in Patton Cemetery. Pastor Bob Vale will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
