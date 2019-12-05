Bernard Joseph Geisler Aug. 29, 1934 - Dec. 3, 2019

Mr. Bernard Geisler, 85, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Kindred Hospital of Northern Indiana in Highland, Indiana.
He was born Aug. 29, 1934, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Fred Geisler and Magdalene (Grott) Geisler.
Bernie was a past National President of the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity and a member of the Moose Club in Michigan City. He was also a member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church. Bernie enjoyed gardening, any kind of yard work and auto racing especially Sprint Cup and dirt racing. A.J. Foyt was his favorite driver. Bernie loved to travel and visited all 50 states. He also enjoyed fine dining when eating out. Most of all Bernie was a paint and body man and enjoyed his time in the garage and loved his dog “Liberty". Bernie retired from Teledyne Casting Service in 2004.
On June 22, 1957 he married Nancy (Opperman) Geisler in St. Peter's Catholic Church, La Porte, Indiana who survives.
He is also survived by his son, Scott Geisler of La Porte, Indiana; a sister, Jeanne (Gordon) VanderMel and nephew Jeff of Odon, Indiana; four nieces, Lori and Jennifer of Florida, Vicki of Virginia; Cindy of Michigan. Also surviving are many family members.
Bernard was preceded in death by his father Fred Geisler, mother Magdalene (Grott) Geisler, four brothers and three sisters.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 at noon at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the La Porte Animal Hospital 2303 W. Ind. 2, La Porte, IN 46350.
