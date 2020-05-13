Benjamin Scott Hibshman, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the age of 49. He bravely fought a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Ben is survived by his two children, Elizabeth Hibshman, 16 and Evan Hibshman, 13 of Chesterton, Indiana. He is also survived by his mother, Doris Hibshman of Noblesville, Indiana; his father, Doug Hibshman (Beverly Cutter) of Asheville, North Carolina; his sister-in-law Sandy (Chris) Hibshman, his nephews Carter Grove and Sam Hibshman, and his niece, Grace Hibshman of Carmel, Indiana; his girlfriend, Rory Drennan of Michigan City; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.