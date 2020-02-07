Bebejean Knoll, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Oak Woods Manor. She was born on Dec. 19, 1926, in La Porte, Indiana, to Lester and Thelma (Hudkins) Snider.
On July 21, 1946, Bee married Richard Knoll, who died in 1984. She will now join him, her grandson Roky (2016), and her son-in-law David Rees (2012) in Pine Lake Cemetery. Bee is survived by her sister, Gloria Heavey of Kansas City, Missouri; her children, Rick (Kitty) Knoll of La Porte and Linda Knoll of La Porte; her granddaughters, Erin Knoll of Alaska, Torey Knoll of Montana, Elisse (Josh) Ake of La Porte, and Lesley Sterger of La Porte; and her three great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.