Barry E. Ziegler Nov. 30, 1954 - Jan. 1, 2020

Barry E. Ziegler, 65, of La Porte, formerly of Harmony, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at 6:37 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 1, 2020 in Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City.
He was born Nov. 30, 1954, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, to Howard E. and Alice (Lefever) Ziegler.
Barry retired as plant supervisor from Berry Metal Company, La Porte after 36 years of service. While living in Harmony, Pennsylvania, he served as the assistant chief for the Harmony Volunteer Fire Company and also served as an EMT. Barry served as a member of the Harmony Council. He loved spending time with his granddaughter and his dogs and cats. Barry also enjoyed working on his Kubota tractor.
On Oct. 11, 1975, in Harmony, Pennsylvania, he married, Salina (Denny) Ziegler, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jedidiah (Chrystal) Ziegler and Howard W. Ziegler, both of La Porte; one brother, Bruce Ziegler of Harmony, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Beverly (Ronald) Rape of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, Brenda Hootman of Chicora, Pennsylvania and Beth Ziegler of Harmony, Pennsylvania; brother figure, William Metcalfe of New Port Richey, Florida; and granddaughter, Geneva Ziegler.
Preceding in death were his parents; and one sister, Barbara Metcalfe.
A private family gathering will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Harmony Fire District, 543 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037 and to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053 both in memory of Barry E. Ziegler.
