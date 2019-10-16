Barbro Long-Colbert July 1, 1931 - Oct. 12, 2019

Barbro Long-Colbert, 88, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 12:24 p.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Indiana.
There will be no visitation or service. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born July 1, 1931, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, to the late Berger and Eyvor (Thorell) Swanson. On Nov. 8, 1993, in La Porte, Indiana, she married Donald Colbert who preceded June 19, 2013.
Surviving are two sons, Kurt (Linda) Rauch of Tucson, Arizona, Erik Rauch of Westville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Rebecca Rauch, Elliott Rauch, Kaitlyn Rauch, Megan Rauch; three great-grandchildren, Hailey, Brayden, Allison. She was preceded in death by father, Berger Swanson; mother, Eyvor Swanson; husband, Donald Colbert; daughter-in-law, Tami Rauch.
Barbro retired as an executive secretary. She enjoyed doing photography, taking pictures of barnes and varieties of flowers. She was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping for antiques.
Contributions may be made to World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St. N.W., P.O. Box 97180, Washington, D.C. 20090-7180
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
